IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.31.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of IMV opened at C$1.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.57. IMV has a 52 week low of C$1.07 and a 52 week high of C$3.01. The stock has a market cap of C$89.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.68.

IMV ( TSE:IMV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IMV will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

