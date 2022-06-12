INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INDT shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 7,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $509,651.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 733,474 shares in the company, valued at $52,450,725.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 97,246 shares of company stock valued at $6,991,307. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 533.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INDT opened at $60.37 on Friday. INDUS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.61. The firm has a market cap of $615.17 million, a PE ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

