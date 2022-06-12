Insider Buying: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Acquires 17,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$270,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 260,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,136,114.70.

PEY stock traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$15.85. 697,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$5.88 and a one year high of C$17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 12.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.80.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$286.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.89.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

