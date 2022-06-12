Insider Buying: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Acquires 17,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$270,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 260,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,136,114.70.
PEY stock traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$15.85. 697,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$5.88 and a one year high of C$17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 12.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.80.
Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$286.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile (Get Rating)
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
