Insider Selling: CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Senior Officer Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stuart James King sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$19,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$60,554.10.

Stuart James King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Stuart James King sold 10,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$2,950.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Stuart James King sold 3,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$900.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Stuart James King sold 116,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$23,200.00.

Shares of CWC stock traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 308,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,462. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$155.35 million and a PE ratio of 20.33. CWC Energy Services Corp. has a one year low of C$0.13 and a one year high of C$0.32.

CWC Energy Services ( CVE:CWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$40.83 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

