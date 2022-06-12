Insider Selling: SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Sells 1,198 Shares of Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Christopher Kyle Ritchie sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.47, for a total transaction of C$11,345.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 685,900 shares in the company, valued at C$6,495,473.

Christopher Kyle Ritchie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Christopher Kyle Ritchie sold 17,502 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.48, for a total transaction of C$165,834.95.

On Monday, June 6th, Christopher Kyle Ritchie sold 81,300 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.47, for a total transaction of C$769,886.61.

On Friday, May 13th, Christopher Kyle Ritchie acquired 10,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,990.00.

Shares of CVE SIL traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$8.52. 246,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cormark set a C$14.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.15 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

