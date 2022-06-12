Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Short Interest Down 55.6% in May

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:INBP opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.28. Integrated BioPharma has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.
Integrated BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
