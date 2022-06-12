Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Short Interest Down 55.6% in May

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:INBP opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.28. Integrated BioPharma has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.

Get Integrated BioPharma alerts:

Integrated BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.