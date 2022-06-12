Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.18.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Argus dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $97.78 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $93.45 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.65 and its 200 day moving average is $123.29.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.