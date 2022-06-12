InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) versus Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Head-To-Head Review

InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InterCure and Sanofi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterCure $68.00 million 3.68 $1.45 million $0.12 48.75 Sanofi $44.68 billion 2.88 $7.36 billion $3.09 16.48

Sanofi has higher revenue and earnings than InterCure. Sanofi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InterCure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares InterCure and Sanofi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterCure 5.38% 3.23% 2.22% Sanofi 17.15% 25.34% 14.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for InterCure and Sanofi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterCure 0 0 0 0 N/A Sanofi 0 0 7 0 3.00

Sanofi has a consensus price target of $108.83, indicating a potential upside of 113.78%. Given Sanofi’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sanofi is more favorable than InterCure.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of InterCure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Sanofi shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of InterCure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sanofi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sanofi beats InterCure on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

InterCure Company Profile

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil. The company also invests in biomed sector. InterCure Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products. It also supplies poliomyelitis, pertussis, and hib pediatric vaccines; and influenza, adult booster, meningitis, and travel and endemic vaccines. In addition, the company offers allergy, cough and cold, pain, liver care, physical and mental wellness, probiotics, digestive, and nutritional products; and other products, such as daily body lotions, anti-itch products, moisturizing and soothing lotions, and body and foot creams, as well as powders for eczema. Further, it has various pharmaceutical products and vaccines in development stage. Sanofi has collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline to develop a recombinant Covid-19 vaccine; and a research collaboration with Stanford University School of Medicine to advance the understanding of immunology and inflammation through open scientific exchange. It also has a collaboration and license option agreement with Prellis Biologics, Inc. The company was formerly known as Sanofi-Aventis and changed its name to Sanofi in May 2011. Sanofi was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

