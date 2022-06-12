Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Short Interest Update

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,700 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the May 15th total of 2,231,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 76.2 days.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of IFSPF opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

