International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the May 15th total of 454,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $2.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $5.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICAGY shares. Morgan Stanley cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 2.05 ($0.03) to GBX 2 ($0.03) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

