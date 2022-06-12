International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the May 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Media Acquisition by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 475,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in International Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $11,760,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in International Media Acquisition by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after buying an additional 267,810 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in International Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,537,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Media Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. International Media Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

