Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.219 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of ITP traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$39.58. The company had a trading volume of 277,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,073. The stock has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.12. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of C$22.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.55.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$514.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$502.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2.8496424 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITP. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intertape Polymer Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.83.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

