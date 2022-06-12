Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.68.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISNPY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.70 ($3.98) to €3.20 ($3.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Societe Generale raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €2.15 ($2.31) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

ISNPY opened at $11.58 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

