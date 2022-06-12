Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS ITJTY opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15. Intrum AB has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $34.49.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intrum AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 285 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.
