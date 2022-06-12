Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 135.4% from the May 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCU. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 15,310.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 63,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCU stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $20.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.