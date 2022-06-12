Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 135.4% from the May 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCU. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 15,310.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 63,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter.
BSCU stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $20.02.
