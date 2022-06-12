Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Down 59.5% in May

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the May 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 61,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 25,770 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 56,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period.

