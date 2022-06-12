Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Down 59.5% in May

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the May 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
