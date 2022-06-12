Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Down 56.9% in May

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the May 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BSMQ stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.76.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 55,050 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,042 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.