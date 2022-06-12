Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Down 56.9% in May

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the May 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
BSMQ stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.76.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.