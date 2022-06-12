Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 145.9% from the May 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VCV stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. 77,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,297. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $147,000. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

