Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Down 61.3% in May

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the May 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE OIA traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.12. 63,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,722. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
