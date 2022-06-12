Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the May 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,250,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 416,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 280,590 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,945,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 132,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,081,000.

Shares of VMO traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,274. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

