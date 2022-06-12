ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.38. ION Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,009,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,682 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45,215 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ION Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 708.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 1,930.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 87,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.