ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.
The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.38. ION Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90.
ION Geophysical Company Profile (Get Rating)
ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ION Geophysical (IO)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.