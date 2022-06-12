iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Up 180.1% in May

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,500 shares, a growth of 180.1% from the May 15th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:SLQD opened at $48.45 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.39 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQD. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,195,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 914,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,665,000 after buying an additional 61,377 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 59,522 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,460,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 43,156 shares during the last quarter.

