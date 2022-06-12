iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Up 180.1% in May

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,500 shares, a growth of 180.1% from the May 15th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ:SLQD opened at $48.45 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.39 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.85.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.