iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Update

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,900 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the May 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,991,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 16,745 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 133,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 710.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $118.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.16. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $117.97 and a one year high of $132.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

