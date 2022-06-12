iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Up 113.1% in May

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a growth of 113.1% from the May 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,459,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESGE. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 109.2% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 223,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 116,896 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,779. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.25.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

