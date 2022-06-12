iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,700 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the May 15th total of 394,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,407,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ESGU opened at $86.55 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

