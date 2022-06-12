iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,700 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the May 15th total of 394,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,407,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of ESGU opened at $86.55 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.86.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.
