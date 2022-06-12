iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDEM. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LDEM opened at $48.72 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $65.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.41.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

