iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 166.1% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $20.68.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $259,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

