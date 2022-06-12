iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Update

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, an increase of 146.3% from the May 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,813,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 33,302 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 619.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

SHV stock opened at $110.10 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.10 and a 1 year high of $110.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

