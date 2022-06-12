iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Update

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, an increase of 146.3% from the May 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,813,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.10 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.10 and a 12 month high of $110.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.29.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.057 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
