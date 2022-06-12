iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Update

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, an increase of 146.3% from the May 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,813,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.10 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.10 and a 12 month high of $110.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.057 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,791,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

