Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Short Interest Update

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 137.6% from the May 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth $20,571,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 481.4% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 865,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 716,521 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,186,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 620,281 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth $5,965,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,914,000 after acquiring an additional 461,043 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCIC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,903. Jack Creek Investment has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

