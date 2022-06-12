Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Down 52.1% in May

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the May 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

JOF opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,322,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.