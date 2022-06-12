Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.14.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $147.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.39. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,315,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares in the company, valued at $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,567 shares of company stock worth $6,096,461 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

