JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 102.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $124,000. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JOFF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,435. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

