John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the May 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 43.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JHS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,751. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust (Get Rating)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

