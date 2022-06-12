Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,300 shares, an increase of 118.6% from the May 15th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

JUPW stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. 66,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,716. Jupiter Wellness has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JUPW. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Jupiter Wellness by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Jupiter Wellness by 300.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Jupiter Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jupiter Wellness by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

