Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 161.0% from the May 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 749,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JENGQ opened at $0.22 on Friday. Just Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Mass Market and Commercial. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions.

