Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 161.0% from the May 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 749,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JENGQ opened at $0.22 on Friday. Just Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
