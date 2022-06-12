K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Sells C$195,800.00 in Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) Director Mark Price Eaton sold 20,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.79, for a total value of C$195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,762,200.
Mark Price Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 27th, Mark Price Eaton sold 25,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.68, for a total value of C$217,000.00.
- On Monday, April 25th, Mark Price Eaton sold 25,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$225,000.00.
KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.99.
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile (Get Rating)
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.