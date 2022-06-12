K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Sells C$195,800.00 in Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) Director Mark Price Eaton sold 20,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.79, for a total value of C$195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,762,200.

Mark Price Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, Mark Price Eaton sold 25,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.68, for a total value of C$217,000.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Mark Price Eaton sold 25,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$225,000.00.

KNT remained flat at $C$7.99 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.99.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNT. National Bankshares lifted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile (Get Rating)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

