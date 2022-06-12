Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the May 15th total of 306,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 814,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KYN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,741,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,935,000 after buying an additional 205,112 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $256,000.

Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $9.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

