KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Up 104.2% in May

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,900 shares, an increase of 104.2% from the May 15th total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 139.7 days.
KBC Group stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.65. The company had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $55.45 and a 52 week high of $99.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.03.
