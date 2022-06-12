KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Up 104.2% in May

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,900 shares, an increase of 104.2% from the May 15th total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 139.7 days.

KBC Group stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.65. The company had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $55.45 and a 52 week high of $99.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.03.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

