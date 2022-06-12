KE (NYSE:BEKE) Price Target Raised to $23.00

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.62% from the stock’s current price.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Get KE alerts:

NYSE BEKE traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,164,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,272,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of -1.54. KE has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $52.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KE will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of KE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in KE by 7.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in KE by 2.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in KE during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KE by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

About KE (Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.