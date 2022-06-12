KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Short Interest Update

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the May 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGHPF remained flat at $$34.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 138. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average is $36.08.

Get KGHM Polska Miedz alerts:

KGHPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised KGHM Polska Miedz to a “buy” rating and set a $154.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KGHM Polska Miedz from 160.00 to 170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA mines, produces, and sells copper, precious metals, and non-ferrous metals in Poland and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, wire rods, Cu-Ofe and Cu-Ag wires, and granule products; silver in bullion bar and granule forms; gold bars; molybdenum; ammonium perrhenate, metallic rhenium, and rhenium powder; and lead, sulphuric acid, copper and nickel sulphate, and selenium products, as well as platinum, palladium, and rock salt.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.