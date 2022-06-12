Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 49.8% from the May 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $11.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.52.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.2583 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Kion Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.
Kion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kion Group (KIGRY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.