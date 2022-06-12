Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 49.8% from the May 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $11.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Kion Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.2583 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Kion Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

KIGRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €110.00 ($118.28) to €91.00 ($97.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kion Group from €80.00 ($86.02) to €75.00 ($80.65) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kion Group from €86.00 ($92.47) to €84.00 ($90.32) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Kion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.