Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the May 15th total of 158,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS KNBWY opened at $15.48 on Friday. Kirin has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.38.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Kirin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

