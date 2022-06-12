KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) Short Interest Update

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 137.3% from the May 15th total of 15,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 315,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE KAHC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,616. KKR Acquisition Holdings I has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after buying an additional 662,760 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,958,000 after buying an additional 508,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

