KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Update

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 178.0% from the May 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,691,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of NYSE:KIO opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $17.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

