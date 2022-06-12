KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Short Interest Update

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the May 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

INKA stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. KludeIn I Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

Get KludeIn I Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 771,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 159,341 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 694,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 374,901 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in KludeIn I Acquisition by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 557,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition by 7.5% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 375,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 26,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,201,000. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KludeIn I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KludeIn I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.