Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,200 shares, an increase of 175.7% from the May 15th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of KOMOF stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Komo Plant Based Foods has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.
