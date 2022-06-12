Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,200 shares, an increase of 175.7% from the May 15th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of KOMOF stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Komo Plant Based Foods has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

Komo Plant Based Foods Company Profile

Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of plant-based frozen meals. It offers products, such as lasagna, shepherd's pie, chick'n pot pie, and Komo bundle. The company sells its products online. Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods Inc was formerly known as Komo Plant Based Foods Inc and changed its name to Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods Inc in March 2021.

