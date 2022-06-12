KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Down 54.6% in May

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the May 15th total of 5,270,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in KT by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in KT by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 46,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in KT by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KT in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE KT opened at $14.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. KT has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KT will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.636 per share. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. KT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

