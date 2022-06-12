Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the May 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS KUBTY opened at $89.99 on Friday. Kubota has a 1 year low of $81.60 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.70.

Get Kubota alerts:

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kubota had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Kubota will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KUBTY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

About Kubota (Get Rating)

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.